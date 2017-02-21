City man charged with DUI for January crash
An Altoona man who crashed on Plank Road near The Meadows intersection last month, knocking power lines onto two other vehicles, now faces DUI and other charges. Alex J. Walter, 26, of 5902 Maryland Ave., was charged Wednesday with DUI while on drugs as well as two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
