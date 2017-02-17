AccuWeather VP Announces Candidacy fo...

AccuWeather VP Announces Candidacy for Harris Township Supervisor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Statecollege.com

An Altoona native, Frank graduated from Penn State in 1994. He went on to hold leadership positions with several advertising agencies in Baltimore and was director of advertising for the Baltimore Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Sat CodeTaIker 15
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Jan 28 Joey 12
moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06) Jan 24 Ancsa 117
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Jan 21 nph5088 10
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Jan '17 Not Impressed 28
News robinson Jan '17 whitenigrs never ... 1
Carolyn Bischoff (May '11) Jan '17 David 9
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC