Workplace
In his position, Gregory will connect local business owners with Kevin Sensenig, company president, to help businesses develop strategies and solutions for growth with a focus on maintaining positive momentum for their team and their customers. - Dr. Adam Budny of University Orthopedics Center has been awarded the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons' Clinical Research Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 21
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan 11
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC