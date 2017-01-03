VA to Host Town Hall Meeting in Boalsburg
The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg will host a VA Town Hall Meeting from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 17. The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a town hall meeting at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg for veterans and the public to provide direct feedback on VA operations. "The Town Hall is one of many VA is holding around the country," a release from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona and State College Outpatient Clinic stated.
