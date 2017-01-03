VA to Host Town Hall Meeting in Boals...

VA to Host Town Hall Meeting in Boalsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Statecollege.com

The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg will host a VA Town Hall Meeting from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 17. The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a town hall meeting at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg for veterans and the public to provide direct feedback on VA operations. "The Town Hall is one of many VA is holding around the country," a release from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona and State College Outpatient Clinic stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
Carolyn Bischoff (May '11) Jan 1 David 9
Altoona Violence (Mar '06) Nov '16 Frankie White 35
News Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La... Nov '16 silly rabbit 2
Backpage. Com = prostitutes Nov '16 Bart 2
Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12) Sep '16 Blw120 5
Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12) Sep '16 renee 2
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC