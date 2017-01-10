Unemployed wait two hours to call for help on compensation
Unemployed wait two hours to call for help on compensation Call wait times and busy signals to the unemployment compensation centers have drastically increased since furloughs. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/unemployed-wait-two-hours-call-help-compensation/96409702/ County residents needing to file for unemployment compensation are facing a long wait at CareerLink, Monday, January 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Not Impressed
|28
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|Farr77
|9
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan 1
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Backpage. Com = prostitutes
|Nov '16
|Bart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC