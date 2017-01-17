Trigg cops pay tribute to trooper

Wednesday Jan 11

Police cars line the highways Jan. 5 in Altoona, Pa., during Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral procession. Weaver, 23, was killed in the line of duty Friday, Dec. 30. He was just six months out of the academy.

