Trigg cops pay tribute to trooper
Police cars line the highways Jan. 5 in Altoona, Pa., during Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral procession. Weaver, 23, was killed in the line of duty Friday, Dec. 30. He was just six months out of the academy.
