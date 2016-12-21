Stories of the Year 2016

Stories of the Year 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec / Timothy Barr from EST answers questions from area residents during an informational session for commercial property owners concerning Blair County's reassessment process at the Blair County Convention Center. Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec / Timothy Barr from EST answers questions from area residents during an informational session for commercial property owners concerning Blair County's reassessment process at the Blair County Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Altoona Violence (Mar '06) Nov '16 Frankie White 35
News Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La... Nov '16 silly rabbit 2
Backpage. Com = prostitutes Nov '16 Bart 2
Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12) Sep '16 Blw120 5
Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12) Sep '16 renee 2
News Nathan Shaw Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder (Jan '07) Sep '16 carriebeee 39
altoona (Apr '06) Sep '16 Anonymous freedom 28
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC