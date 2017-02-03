Put unemployment center workers back on the job
A number of Pennsylvanians who have dealt with unemployment compensation service centers complained about long wait times and busy signals before Dec. 19. The furlough of 521 call center employees and other staffers that day may have only increased their chagrin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 21
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan 11
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC