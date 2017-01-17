Property tax elimination may not be what it seems

School districts across the state are keeping an eye on Harrisburg with discussions of legislation eliminating property taxes and replacing them with increases in sales and personal income taxes beginning to heat up again. During Thursday's committee-of-the-whole meeting of the Mifflin County School District Board of Directors, Superintendent James Estep warned that the elimination of property taxes may not be what it seems like to school systems, especially ones in rural areas.

