Police probing Logan officer
The officer was off-duty, and the crash involved another occupied vehicle and injuries were reported, according to multiple sources, including the Altoona police complaint log. Chief Tim Mercer said in a statement Thursday, adding he was referring any questions about the specifics of the allegations and subsequent criminal investigation to the Altoona Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 21
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan 11
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan 1
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC