Mother charged in son's death

Mirror photo by J.D. Cavrich Altoona Police Department officer Ryan Caputo leads Christen E. Walter into Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner's office on Tuesday for arraignment on multiple charges related to the Jan. 5, 2016, crash that killed her 5-year-old son. The mother charged with being high when she crashed a car last year, killing her 5-year-old son, said she is not a drug addict during her appearance before a magisterial district judge on Tuesday.

