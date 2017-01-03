Mayor receives praise in first year

In January 2014, in the midst of composing a home rule charter, the Altoona Government Study Commission came to a consensus on including a full-time mayoral post as part of the plan. The commission hoped the job - which it later assigned a $75,000 salary - would attract charismatic candidates who could advocate for the city regionally, in Harrisburg and beyond, helping generate projects to lift the city economically.

