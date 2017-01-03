Mayor receives praise in first year
In January 2014, in the midst of composing a home rule charter, the Altoona Government Study Commission came to a consensus on including a full-time mayoral post as part of the plan. The commission hoped the job - which it later assigned a $75,000 salary - would attract charismatic candidates who could advocate for the city regionally, in Harrisburg and beyond, helping generate projects to lift the city economically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Farr77
|9
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan 1
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Backpage. Com = prostitutes
|Nov '16
|Bart
|2
|Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Blw120
|5
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC