Locals prepare for new president
From central Pennsylvania cities and towns and from downtown Washington offices, local Republicans and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump poured into the capital this week to watch the presidency change hands. Knots of Trump backers have made their way to Washington as Trump prepares to take the oath of office, joined by student groups and curious observers.
