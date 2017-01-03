Hundreds pay respects to Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty

Mounted Pennsylvania State Troopers flank the entrance to the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, as family, friends and police officers from across the country pay their respects to the family of Huntingdon County Trooper Landon E. Weaver who was killed in the line of duty Friday, December 30. Weaver,23, had been on the force for less than six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.