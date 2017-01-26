Former bus driver files lawsuit

A former bus driver for the company that transports students within the Altoona Area School District has filed a federal lawsuit claiming religious discrimination, stating she was terminated from the job she had for 14 years after refusing to be fingerprinted. In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Johnstown, Bonnie F. Kaite of the Juniata section of Altoona, said she was required to undergo a criminal background check 14 months ago as part She told her employer, Altoona Student Transportation Inc., a for-profit company contracted by the school district to provide transportation for more than 4,500 students daily, that it was against her Christian religious beliefs to be fingerprinted.

