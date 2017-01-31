Ex-Jaffa secretary to serve jail time

A Gallitzin woman will serve 20 days in jail and make monthly restitution payments in connection with her theft of more than $107,000 from the Jaffa Shrine Center. Rebecca Lee Nileski, 31, of 814 Wilson St. entered four guilty pleas in Blair County Court to charges of forgery, access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

