County rounds up drug suspects

Mirror photo by Greg Bock Berkely Boynton, 38, of Altoona is escorted into Central Court on Fourth Street on Friday as the Blair County Drug Task Force rounded up 37 people suspected of selling drugs in Blair County. Out of jail only about two weeks after posting bail on robbery charges from September, Terry and Tiffany Bott were sitting side by side in handcuffs at their arraignments Friday at Central Court on multiple drug charges, two of 37 suspects sought by police in the latest Blair County drug sweep.

