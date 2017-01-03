City man jailed on assault charges

Altoona police said the woman was wearing glasses when the assault occurred about 9 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Willow Avenue. Lionel Brown, 48, allegedly punched his live-in girlfriend during an argument that started because Brown was upset she hadn't bought his son a Christmas present, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

