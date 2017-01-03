Accused kidnapping leader charged
An Altoona man faces numerous felony charges, including kidnapping, for allegedly organizing a December home invasion with multiple other men involved. Joshua I. Adachi, 24, of 2617 Pleasant Valley Boulevard was arrested Friday for allegedly invading a home Dec. 17 on the 2100 block of Third Avenue, according to charging documents filed by Altoona police.
