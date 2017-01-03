Accused kidnapping leader charged

Accused kidnapping leader charged

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Altoona Mirror

An Altoona man faces numerous felony charges, including kidnapping, for allegedly organizing a December home invasion with multiple other men involved. Joshua I. Adachi, 24, of 2617 Pleasant Valley Boulevard was arrested Friday for allegedly invading a home Dec. 17 on the 2100 block of Third Avenue, according to charging documents filed by Altoona police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
Carolyn Bischoff (May '11) Jan 1 David 9
Altoona Violence (Mar '06) Nov '16 Frankie White 35
News Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La... Nov '16 silly rabbit 2
Backpage. Com = prostitutes Nov '16 Bart 2
Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12) Sep '16 Blw120 5
Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12) Sep '16 renee 2
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC