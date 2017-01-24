a Secret Santaa pays off school lunch debt for Parchment students
Penn Cambria is one of three school districts utilizing a biometric program from Food Service Solutions, in Altoona, PA that enables students to buy their lunch with their scanned fingerprints. 401770 04: First-grader Kaitlyn McGarry uses the fingerprint scanner to pay for lunch at Penn Cambria Pre-Primary School March 1, 2002 in Cresson, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 21
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan 11
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan 1
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC