a Secret Santaa pays off school lunch debt for Parchment students

Penn Cambria is one of three school districts utilizing a biometric program from Food Service Solutions, in Altoona, PA that enables students to buy their lunch with their scanned fingerprints. 401770 04: First-grader Kaitlyn McGarry uses the fingerprint scanner to pay for lunch at Penn Cambria Pre-Primary School March 1, 2002 in Cresson, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.