a Secret Santaa pays off school lunch...

a Secret Santaa pays off school lunch debt for Parchment students

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Penn Cambria is one of three school districts utilizing a biometric program from Food Service Solutions, in Altoona, PA that enables students to buy their lunch with their scanned fingerprints. 401770 04: First-grader Kaitlyn McGarry uses the fingerprint scanner to pay for lunch at Penn Cambria Pre-Primary School March 1, 2002 in Cresson, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06) Jan 24 Ancsa 117
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Jan 21 nph5088 10
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Jan 11 Not Impressed 28
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
Carolyn Bischoff (May '11) Jan 1 David 9
Altoona Violence (Mar '06) Nov '16 Frankie White 35
News Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La... Nov '16 silly rabbit 2
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC