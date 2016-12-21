Vets, historians to mark Pearl Harbor anniversary
It's been nearly 75 years since Japanese planes roared over Hawaii, their torpedoes finding some of America's most powerful warships and battering the nation's Pacific fleet. On Wednesday, veterans' groups and historians will mark the anniversary of the attack that killed more than 2,400 Americans and dragged the country into a global war.
