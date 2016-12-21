Student showcase scheduled

The Altoona-Blair County Development Corp., the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, and title sponsor Donald and Nancy Devorris Entrepreneurship EndowA ment Program announced the fall 2016 Student Showcase will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Devorris Downtown Center in Altoona. The Blair County business community, parents, and friends may stop in to see Penn State Altoona students from various disciplines showcase their work through presentations to the business community.

