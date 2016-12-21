Sheetz Commits to Shifting to Cage-Free Eggs by 2025
The shift is a component of Sheetz's efforts toward offering a wide variety of great-tasting, quality food and specialty beverages, while also taking a proactive approach to issues of food safety and animal welfare, company officials say. That is why we have been working with our egg suppliers and the leaders of our industry to better understand the conversion of our egg products to completely cage-free operations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grocery Headquarters.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov 24
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Backpage. Com = prostitutes
|Nov '16
|Bart
|2
|Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Blw120
|5
|Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|renee
|2
|Nathan Shaw Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|carriebeee
|39
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC