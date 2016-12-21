Sheetz Commits to Shifting to Cage-Fr...

Sheetz Commits to Shifting to Cage-Free Eggs by 2025

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Grocery Headquarters

The shift is a component of Sheetz's efforts toward offering a wide variety of great-tasting, quality food and specialty beverages, while also taking a proactive approach to issues of food safety and animal welfare, company officials say. That is why we have been working with our egg suppliers and the leaders of our industry to better understand the conversion of our egg products to completely cage-free operations."

Altoona, PA

