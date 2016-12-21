Pa. drug dealer gets 15 years for pair of heroin overdoses18 minutes ago

Pa. drug dealer gets 15 years for pai...

Pa. drug dealer gets 15 years for pair of heroin overdoses

Friday Dec 16

A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced as part of a plea deal to 15 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in two overdose deaths. Higgs was the last of three men to be sentenced in the 2015 deaths of 38-year-old Stacey Shaw, of Altoona, and 43-year-old Ray Smith, of Munhall.

Altoona, PA

