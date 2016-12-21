Pa. drug dealer gets 15 years for pair of heroin overdoses18 minutes ago
A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced as part of a plea deal to 15 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in two overdose deaths. Higgs was the last of three men to be sentenced in the 2015 deaths of 38-year-old Stacey Shaw, of Altoona, and 43-year-old Ray Smith, of Munhall.
