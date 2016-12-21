Men jailed on heroin charges

Christopher M. Feudale, 37, 17 Laughlin Circle, and Daniel P. Kelley, 58, of 608 Lindsey St., Hollidaysburg, were taken into custody about 5:40 p.m. Thursday after a police informant texted Feudale and then met both men on the 200 block of East Chestnut Avenue to buy 10 bags of heroin. According to Altoona police, Feudale was driven to the meeting with the informant by Kelley, who took the money from the informant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.