Arthur A. and Arthur A. Jr. Reffner to Zachary Doyle and Rachel Gingrich, Riggles Gap Road, Antis Township, $155,000. Dennis and Karen Horton to Tartan BC Ventures LP, also known as BC Tartan Ventures LP, 1900 and 1902 First Ave., Altoona, $35,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.