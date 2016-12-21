Deeds
Arthur A. and Arthur A. Jr. Reffner to Zachary Doyle and Rachel Gingrich, Riggles Gap Road, Antis Township, $155,000. Dennis and Karen Horton to Tartan BC Ventures LP, also known as BC Tartan Ventures LP, 1900 and 1902 First Ave., Altoona, $35,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov 24
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Backpage. Com = prostitutes
|Nov '16
|Bart
|2
|Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Blw120
|5
|Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|renee
|2
|Nathan Shaw Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|carriebeee
|39
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC