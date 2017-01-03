Deeds

Saturday Dec 31

Residential Asset Securitization Trust 2006-A3CB Mortgage to Makowiecki Real Estate LLP, 1306 W. Loop Road, Frankstown Township, $75,000. Richard Eckard to Bridget and Daniel Laich, 1901-07 N. 11th Ave., Juniata, and 1908-10 N. 12th Ave., Juniata, Altoona, $132,000.

