Couple jailed on heroin charges

According to Altoona police, Jordan G. Evans Sr., 25, and Angela M. Teeter, 31, both of 206 E. Walnut Ave., were in a parked SUV in Westfall Park about 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were spotted by a patrolling Altoona police officer. The park was closed, so the patrolman stopped to investigate, and when he spoke to the pair, who had two other passengers in the back of the rented Ford SUV that Evans was driving, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana.

