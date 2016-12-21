Blair sheriff replacement up to Gov. ...

Blair sheriff replacement up to Gov. Wolf

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Blair County Sheriff Mitchell L. Cooper, who will retire Jan. 9, said Wednesday his replacement will be appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Cooper is a Republican while Wolf is a Democrat, which holds the potential for a political row, but, as of now, a partisan confrontation does not appear to be in the making locally, according to Blair County Democratic Party Chairwoman Gillian Kratzer.

