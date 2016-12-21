Alpha Facility in Altoona, PA Receives ITAR Certification

Alpha Assembly Solutions, the largest solder manufacturer and recycler in North America, announces their facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania is now ITAR certified. As an ITAR certified service provider, Alpha, a part of the MacDermid Performance Solutions group of businesses, can assure that scrap boards do not leave the United States, which is of particular concern to those manufacturing military and aerospace electronics who have to disassemble and dispose of assemblies without compromising the top secret design of the circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Tech.