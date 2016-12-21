Sheetz Expands Loyalty
After tests in its Ohio and North Carolina convenience stores, Sheetz Inc. is debuting its loyalty card in Pennsylvania, reported The Patriot-News . Rich Steckroth, director of business development for the Altoona, Pa.-based chain, told CSP Daily News that the MySheetz loyalty card program ran in those test markets for about two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
