Police: Altoona woman kicked officer after DUI
A city woman faces a long list of charges after police say she kicked an officer in the groin and had to be hit with pepper spray during her arrest on DUI charges. Carly D. Sullivan of 1802 15th Ave., was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday after she allegedly drove through a red light at 13th Avenue and 18th Street after leaving a downtown Altoona bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov 24
|Frankie White
|35
|Blame game over layoffs at Pa. Department of La...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Backpage. Com = prostitutes
|Nov '16
|Bart
|2
|Looking for Family i may have in Altoona, Pa (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Blw120
|5
|Anybody know Joe Hrubochak (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|renee
|2
|Nathan Shaw Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|carriebeee
|39
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC