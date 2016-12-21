Police: Altoona woman kicked officer after DUI

A city woman faces a long list of charges after police say she kicked an officer in the groin and had to be hit with pepper spray during her arrest on DUI charges. Carly D. Sullivan of 1802 15th Ave., was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday after she allegedly drove through a red light at 13th Avenue and 18th Street after leaving a downtown Altoona bar.

