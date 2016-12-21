Pedestrian second to die in vehicle collision over last week
A 42-Year-Old Altoona, Pennsylvania man was killed Thanksgiving morning after being struck by a passing tractor trailer on US-1 South near St Augustine Shores. This is the second such death in the last week.
