Mac's hosts Gin Blossoms after fireworks on the 3rd
The '90's band Gin Blossoms will play a free concert in downtown Alton after the fireworks display over the Mississippi River at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on a stage set up at the intersection of Belle and West Third Streets in Downtown Alton. Gin Blossoms' genre of music is described in their Wikipedia page as alternative rock, power pop, jangle pop and post-grunge.
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Forces Museum of Alton
|16 hr
|Sarah_Eight
|2
|Who do you support for State Senate in Illinois... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Brooce
|53
|motorcycle show and BBQ on the river front ?
|Jun 26
|hardhead
|1
|Best band (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Jun 6
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Bth
|3
