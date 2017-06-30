Mac's hosts Gin Blossoms after fireworks on the 3rd

Mac's hosts Gin Blossoms after firewo...

The '90's band Gin Blossoms will play a free concert in downtown Alton after the fireworks display over the Mississippi River at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on a stage set up at the intersection of Belle and West Third Streets in Downtown Alton. Gin Blossoms' genre of music is described in their Wikipedia page as alternative rock, power pop, jangle pop and post-grunge.

