Haine voted to put budget to Rauner through Senate

SPRINGFIELD State Senator Bill Haine was in Springfield on Tuesday to vote and help put a balanced budget on Governor Bruce Rauner's desk. Haine, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the bones, has been undergoing treatment since February.

