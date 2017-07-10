Godfrey negotiating new contract with...

Godfrey negotiating new contract with sheriff's department

Thursday Jul 6

When Godfrey became an incorporated municipality of Madison County in 1992, it opted to contract its police protection to the Madison County Sheriff's Office instead of establishing its own department. At a meeting of the village trustees Wednesday night, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin and Captain Eric Decker were in attendance to discuss the contract and answer questions.

