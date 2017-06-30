Gin Blossoms rock crowd outside Macs Timeout in Alton
The Gin Blossoms rocked a large crowd outside Macs Timeout on Monday night following the massive fireworks display in Downtown Alton. Playing such 90s favorites as "Found out About You," "Allison Road," "Until I Fall Away" and closing with the iconic "Hey Jealousy," the Arizona based rockers filled the streets of Alton outside Macs Timeout in a fashion many found reminiscent of the old block parties.
