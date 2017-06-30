Alton's Casper John 'Jack' Jacoby III left lasting contributions to region

Sometimes, there are people who leaving a lasting impact on their community that will be remembered well beyond their lifetimes. One of those people in Alton was Casper John "Jack" Jacoby III, who died Wednesday, June 28, at age 91. Someone entering Alton doesn't have to look far to see something Jacoby played a big part in - the Clark Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.