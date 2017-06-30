Alton Fire Chief describes holiday we...

Alton Fire Chief describes holiday weekend as 'peaceful'

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the 2017 Independence Day weekend was peaceful in Alton, as far as fires are concerned. Sebold said his department did not need to respond to any major fires, nor did it respond to an minor ones started by fireworks, which are illegal in Illinois.

