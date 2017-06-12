Upper Alton Association announces entertainment for the free...

The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the 8th annual "Rockin' with Robert" summer concert series, to be held on the 3rd Tuesday in June, July and August from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy these free family-friendly events at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton. On June 20th the organization is excited to present Bud Summers! He will be performing some bluesy, jazzy, and rock mix of original and cover songs.

