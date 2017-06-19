This Mississippi River town has stories to tell
On May 14, 1804, the incredible expedition stirred near the present-day Lewis & Clark State Historic Site. Go to the museum to see a recreated 55-foot keelboat stocked for the expedition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Forces Museum of Alton
|Jun 17
|Flying Eagles
|1
|Best band (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Jun 6
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Bth
|3
|Krissy Chapman
|May '17
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May '17
|rose jonas
|206
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC