These shoes were made for running: Alton Police investigating theft from Alton Square Mall

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons confirmed the Alton Square Mall's Champs shoe store was burglarized in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17. Simmons said police were called to the Alton Square Mall at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning after an alarm from Champs shoe store alerted them. Police arrived and found suspects running into two vehicles, which immediately fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.