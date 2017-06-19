These shoes were made for running: Al...

These shoes were made for running: Alton Police investigating theft from Alton Square Mall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons confirmed the Alton Square Mall's Champs shoe store was burglarized in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17. Simmons said police were called to the Alton Square Mall at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning after an alarm from Champs shoe store alerted them. Police arrived and found suspects running into two vehicles, which immediately fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armed Forces Museum of Alton Jun 17 Flying Eagles 1
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC