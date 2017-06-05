Siu SDM students recognized for merit...

Siu SDM students recognized for meritorious achievement

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine has honored two students for their significant contributions to research and emerging leadership in the profession and community. Fourth-year student Joshua Welborn, of Harrisburg, earned The Odontographic Society of Chicago Dr. Irwin B. Robinson Student-Researcher Award for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best band (Sep '14) Wed Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May 11 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC