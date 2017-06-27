Sierra Club to host 'From the Ashes' advanced screening at RiverBender.com Community Center
On Saturday, June 24, the Sierra Club and Labadie Environmental Organization will host a documentary screening and discussion on coal pollution at the RiverBender.com Community Center. Members of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club, Metro East Green Alliance, and Labadie Environmental Organization will host a special advanced screening of the new documentary film From the Ashes .
