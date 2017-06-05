Schnucks assists Catholic Charities Guardian Angel Food Pantry with Bags 4 My Cause Program
Schnucks officials said visit Schnucks in Alton or Godfrey during July and purchase this bag and the Catholic Charities' Guardian Angel Food Pantry will receive $1.
