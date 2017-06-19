Pastor Olney announces retirement aft...

Pastor Olney announces retirement after 52 years as pastor, celebration set

Faith Baptist Church is located at 7505 Humbert Road in Godfrey. The Olneys will be honored with a retirement open house on Saturday, July 8. Pastor Olney's final Sunday will be July 9, the 57th anniversary of the church.

