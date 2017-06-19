Pastor Olney announces retirement after 52 years as pastor, celebration set
Faith Baptist Church is located at 7505 Humbert Road in Godfrey. The Olneys will be honored with a retirement open house on Saturday, July 8. Pastor Olney's final Sunday will be July 9, the 57th anniversary of the church.
