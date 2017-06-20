OSF Saint Anthony's announces June me...

OSF Saint Anthony's announces June meeting of Caring Circle for Women with Cancer

21 hrs ago

ALTON The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to Noon, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A, Alton. This month's theme is "Let's Chat: an open time for sharing, listening and reflecting", and will be facilitated by Karen Boyd, R.N. Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

