Making a greener community: Potentials of possible Alton biogas plant discussed
Alton's current wastewater treatment plant is among the worst engineers have ever seen, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday afternoon. Wastewater treatment plant manager Steve Gibson said the plant's needed upgrades may cost as much as $12-$14 million, and they must be done as soon as possible before a catastrophic failure can occur.
