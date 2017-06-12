Making a greener community: Potential...

Making a greener community: Potentials of possible Alton biogas plant discussed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton's current wastewater treatment plant is among the worst engineers have ever seen, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday afternoon. Wastewater treatment plant manager Steve Gibson said the plant's needed upgrades may cost as much as $12-$14 million, and they must be done as soon as possible before a catastrophic failure can occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC