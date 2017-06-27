Local chiropractor's art accepted int...

Local chiropractor's art accepted into exhibit

Dr. Andrew Dykeman of Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, Illinois has been invited to exhibit three paintings into Soulard Art Gallery's show, "Everything Blue." Dr. Dykeman, who played drums in local pop punk group judge nothing , has been practicing chiropractic since 2004.

