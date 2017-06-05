Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom and history for 26 years in Alton
It was brought to the community by Joyce Elliott in 1991 after she went on vacation to the Texas town. In Galveston, it is a large celebration - especially for the African American community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best band (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Tue
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Bth
|3
|Krissy Chapman
|May 11
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May '17
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr '17
|Shocked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC